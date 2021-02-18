Iran wants US to abide by law, fulfill obligations: Rouhani

The president made the remarks while speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony where he inaugurated four national industrial and mining projects via video conference.

“We do not want the US to act illegally in respect to Iran. What we want is abiding by law and fulfillment of the obligations,” President Rouhani said.

The Iranian president said that when he took office in Iran some seven and a half years ago, he did not know that “an insane” would take the helm in the United States and start an unprecedented (economic) war against the Iranian nation.

(Former US President Donald) Trump thought that this pressure would bring the Iranian people to their knees, President Rouhani said.

Today the US new administration and people have come to know that the former president was wrong, the Iranian president said, expressing hope that they would act promptly to make up for the mistakes made by the Trump administration. He expressed hope that the new US administration would abide by the law and comply with the terms of the UNSC Resolution 2231.