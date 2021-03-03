Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 12:14 |ID: 199492 | Print

Video: Completed lighting project of Lady Zahra (S.A) courtyard in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- The first film of the completion of the lighting project for the development of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), decorated with the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) is released.

