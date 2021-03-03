https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/1FE11951-7D10-4A52-8C29-EC9F2C5DACB2.jpeg 426 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-03 12:14:362021-03-03 12:17:36Video: Completed lighting project of Lady Zahra (S.A) courtyard in Najaf Ashraf
Video: Completed lighting project of Lady Zahra (S.A) courtyard in Najaf Ashraf
SHAFAQNA- The first film of the completion of the lighting project for the development of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), decorated with the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) is released.
