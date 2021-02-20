Lebanon: A nun vaccinating by a Shia nurse +Photo

SHAFAQNA- In the past, Shia Muslims of Lebanon did not have schools and universities and educated people, therefore they referred to the nuns’ schools and clinics.

One of the first measures done by Imam Musa Sadr in Lebanon was the establishment of a boys’ “technical school” and a girls’ “nursing school”.

With his emphasis on science and education, and the encouragement of Shia youth and the provision of scholarships, the number of educated Shia Muslims has increased, and today the majority of Lebanese university chairs are occupied by Shia students.

The featured image is depicted a nun vaccinating by a veiled Shia nurse in Lebanon. This image is recently published in social media.

