50 percent of Iraq’s new COVID-19 cases are UK variant: Ministry of Health

SHAFAQNA –Iraq’s Ministry of Health has announced that 50 percent of new COVID-19 cases are from the UK strain of the virus.

Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi announced today (Thursday) that there is a significant increase in the rate of critical cases in hospitals, which puts great pressure on health institutions.

More than 50 per cent of new coronavirus cases in Iraq during the past three days are from the UK variant, Al Timimi added.

Young people and children recorded the highest number of infections, he said, and urged the public to follow government coronavirus guidelines to minimize its impact as the UK variant appears to be significantly more transmissible than many other forms of Covid-19.

“The increasing number of critical cases across the country puts great danger and pressure on health institutions,” he pointed out.

Al-Tamimi called for a commitment to enforcing the provisions of the curfew, adhering to health instructions and assisting security forces and health teams, and urged citizens to refrain from moving between areas.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that there were cases of the new variant of coronavirus in the provinces of Najaf, Karbala and Baghdad.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.