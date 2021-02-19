US repudiates Trump’s administration assertion that all UN sanctions against Iran to be restored

SHAFAQNA- The Biden’n administration on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding Trump’s assertion that all UN sanctions against Iran to be restored. Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters.

A senior U.S. official also said on Thursday that The United States would be ready to hold talks with Iran if the European Union extended an invitation, sketching out a possible diplomatic path to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.