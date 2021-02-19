What Is Divine Screening?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Swear to Allah (SWT) who rightfully appointed the Prophet (PBUH), you will be sternly tested, like a seed which is poured into a sieve, or a food that is placed in a pot! You will be disassembled and upturned! Those who had a background in Islam and so far have been isolated, will come to work (will come forward/will be pushed forward), and those who overtook (the positions) unjustly, will be pushed back [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 16.