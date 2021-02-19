https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/al.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-19 10:48:252021-02-19 10:48:25What Is Divine Screening?
What Is Divine Screening?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Swear to Allah (SWT) who rightfully appointed the Prophet (PBUH), you will be sternly tested, like a seed which is poured into a sieve, or a food that is placed in a pot! You will be disassembled and upturned! Those who had a background in Islam and so far have been isolated, will come to work (will come forward/will be pushed forward), and those who overtook (the positions) unjustly, will be pushed back [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 16.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!