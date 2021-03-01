Confessing sins to others is prohibited in Islam

SHAFAQNA- According to holy religion of Islam, confessing sins in front of other people is forbidden. In some religions, people go to holy places and they confess their sins before a priest. This does not exist in Islam and such a thing is forbidden. Disclosing one’s secrets before other people is forbidden. It is no use doing this. Unlike some religions which say that a priest can forgive one’s sins, in Islam, God is the only one who forgives sins.

Even the Holy Prophet (PBUH) cannot forgive one’s sins. As this holy verse says,

“If they had only, when they were unjust to themselves, come unto you and asked Allah’s forgiveness, and the Messenger had asked forgiveness for them, they would have found Allah indeed oft-returning, Most Merciful”. (Quran, 4: 64).

If people go to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when they commit sins and when they are unjust to themselves, if they ask Allah the Exalted to forgive them and if the Holy Prophet (PBUH) intercedes with God on their behalf, God will accept their repentance. That is to say, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) only asks God to forgive them. He himself cannot forgive sins. Sins are only forgiven by Allah the Exalted. This is genuine repentance and such repentance enjoys a special position.

Source: Khamenei.ir