Progress in construction of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) courtyard in Kadhimiya Holy Shrine+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The project manager of the courtyard of Imam Mohammad Baqir (A.S) announced the progress of this subsurface development project in the holy shrine of Al-Imamayn Al-Jawadayn (A.S) despite the Corona restrictions.

“The workshop for the basement development plan of the holy shrine of Al-Imamayn Al-Jawadayn (A.S) in Kadhimiya, which is adorned with the name of the courtyard of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S), has been reopened after being closed for a long time due to Corona and is working”, Seyyed Mehdi Samareh Hashemi said.

He added: “The courtyard of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) is being constructed in the northern side of the holy shrine of the two Infallible Imams (Imam Musa Al-Kadhim and Imam Al-Jawad (A.S)) in the city of Kadhimiya and at a depth of 7 meters below the ground floor.

Stating that the area of ​​this development plan is 5,000 square meters, Samareh Hashemi continued: “In the first phase of the implementation of the development plan, the roof and concrete columns of the old basement floor of the holy shrine will be destroyed. After that, the operation of strengthening the platform for the implementation of the development plan will be carried out to be prepared for drilling, excavation and construction of a new basement.”



“To implement this great project, detailed studies and scientific works have been done in specialized laboratories”, he emphasized.

The project manager of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) courtyard pointed to the technical complexities of the implementation of this basement development plan and said: “Almost in the entire perimeter of the project site, there are buildings and structures of the holy shrine, so excavation operations should be carried out in a way that do not damage these structures.”

“The proximity of the courtyard of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) to the historic Safavid mosque, which is a valuable heritage of Iranian and Islamic architecture in the holy shrine of Al-Imamayn Al-Jawadayn (A.S), has been added to the implementation challenges of this project. Also, the location of the Atabaki porch of the holy shrine near the project site is another challenging issue facing the executive agents,” he added.

Samareh Hashemi stated that the main challenge in implementing the plan of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) courtyard is the existence of groundwater and said: “while digging at a depth of approximately 4 meters, we encountered groundwater, which has turned the implementation of this plan into a special project in terms of engineering”.

He said the subsurface development project is expected to be completed within 48 months with the lifting of Corona restrictions.



Persian version