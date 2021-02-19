US must lift all sanctions unconditionally: Zarif

Zarif wrote in his tweeter account that “US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity.”

“We agree. In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump,” he added.

“We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: #CommitActMeet,” he underlined. Also, in a Twitter message on Thursday, he wrote “instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump’s legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.”He further said “Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violation. Remove the cause if you fear the effect.”