US must lift all sanctions unconditionally: Zarif
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the US must lift all sanctions imposed against Iran unconditionally.
Zarif wrote in his tweeter account that “US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity.”
“We agree. In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump,” he added.
“We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: #CommitActMeet,” he underlined. Also, in a Twitter message on Thursday, he wrote “instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump’s legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.”He further said “Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violation. Remove the cause if you fear the effect.”
