Date :Friday, February 19th, 2021 | Time : 16:15 |ID: 199579 | Print

US must lift all sanctions unconditionally: Zarif

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the US must lift all sanctions imposed against Iran unconditionally.

Zarif wrote in his tweeter account that “US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity.”

“We agree. In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump,” he added.

“We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple: #CommitActMeet,” he underlined.  Also, in a Twitter message on Thursday, he wrote “instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump’s legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.”He further said “Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violation. Remove the cause if you fear the effect.”

You might also like
Harmful US policies would endanger women asylum seekers' lives
Zarif: Iran takes no advice from any American politician
US troops pull out of 5 military bases in Afghanistan
Expansion of Anti-Shia Laws in Bahrain
Zarif’s meeting with US senator, ‘a part of Iran’s public diplomacy’: FM spox
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US US starts cyber war with Iran: Zarif
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *