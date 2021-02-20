What are the causes of abandoning the Quran and relying on the enemies of God according to Imam Jawad (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the ninth Shia Imam, Mohammad ibn Ali, Al-Jawad (AS) wrote to Sa’ad Al-Khair: God’s curse be on those who deny whatever has been sent by Allah (SWT), any nation that God has removed God’s Book from among them when they abandoned God’s Book and God’s enemy dominated them and they became attached to that enemy. Among the effects of abandoning the Book of God was that: Its words were kept correctly and its limits changed. So they narrated the Book of God, but they do not act upon it.

The ignorant ones are amazed that how they protected these verses (Ayahs), but the scholars are sad because they do not act upon it. Of other causes of abandoning God’s Book is that: Those whom they have given authority over the Book of God are ignorant, and mislead them to inordinate desires, and change the pretext of the religion and entrust it to any ignorant and kid [1].

Therefore, it can be concluded from the above narration (Hadith) that; according to Imam Mohammad ibn Ali, Al-Jawad (AS), the worst Wilayah is the ‘Wilayah of the ignorant’ who pretends to protect the holy Quran.

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 8, Page 52.