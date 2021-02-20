Advisor to Iraqi President: Corona restrictions do not affect Pope’s visit

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president’s adviser said new restrictions to prevent a further outbreak of the Coronavirus would have no effect on next month’s visit by the world’s Catholic Christian leader.

Ismail al-Hadidi, an adviser to the president, stressed this morning (Saturday) that the increasing prevalence of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the intensification of measures taken to combat it, including the imposition of curfews, will not affect the imminent visit of Pope Francis I, the world leader of Catholic Christians, to Iraq.

Al-Hadidi said that he did not think Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq would be postponed, noting that steps were being taken to welcome him and prepare for the trip.

According to the Vatican press office, Pope Francis, the world’s first Catholic Christian leader to visit Iraq, will begin his journey on March 5 by arriving at Baghdad International Airport. Upon arrival, he will meet with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi at the airport’s ceremonial hall.

According to the announcement, the world leader of the Catholic Christians will arrive at the Presidential Palace on the first day of his visit to Iraq, also in an official welcoming ceremony attended by President Barham Ahmed Salih and other high-ranking officials. He will also meet with bishops, priests and scholars of the Syrian Cathedral of “Our Lady of Salvation” in Baghdad.

On the second day of his trip, March 6, Pope Francis will fly from Baghdad to Najaf Ashraf to meet with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority for Shia Muslims of the world, and then on another air trip, he will go to the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province in the south of the country, to participate in an interfaith conference in the historic city of Ur, the birthplace of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S), and will return to Baghdad at noon the same day.

On the third day of his trip, March 7, he will travel to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where he is scheduled to meet with senior regional officials and a number of religious figures at the city’s international airport and then he will fly by helicopter to the cities of Mosul and Qaraqosh in the border province of Ninewa in northwestern Iraq, and will return to Erbil that afternoon to hold praying ceremony at the city’s 40,000-seat Franso Hariri Stadium and he will return to Baghdad to leave for Rome on the fourth and last day of his trip, March 8.

