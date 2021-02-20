Date :Saturday, February 20th, 2021 | Time : 14:52 |ID: 199760 | Print

Special course for Non-Arab Quran teachers planned in Egypt

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Ain Shams University in Egypt plans to organize a special course for non-Arab teachers of the Quran.

The course will be held on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting from March 2, al-Bawabah News reported. The online course will continue until April 4, according to the university. It will include lessons on Quran recitation and principles of Tajweed.Those taking the course will receive certificates after passing the exams. Ain Shams University is an institute of higher education located in Cairo, Egypt. Founded in 1950, the university provides education at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

