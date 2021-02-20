Date :Saturday, February 20th, 2021 | Time : 16:07 |ID: 199764 | Print

Over 15,000 worshipers perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa despite rain & restrictions imposed by Israel

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: More than 15,000 Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayer in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the rain and restrictions imposed by the Israel .

The Israeli police tightened its military measures in and around al-Quds (Jerusalem) and prevented hundreds of worshipers from reaching the Mosque.Jerusalemite sources reported that the Israeli police stopped 3 buses from the West Bank and prevented them from entering Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The sources pointed out that the occupation police deployed dozens of foot patrols at various entrances to the Old City and Al-Aqsa.

The Israeli police checked the ID cards of the worshipers and detained two young men at the al-Asbat Gate while they were leaving from the Al-Aqsa Mosque. At dawn Friday, local sources reported that the Israeli police had arrested Sufyan Abu Al-Hawa, 18, and Ahmed Qabaja, 20, from the Matalt al-Inter in Al-Tur town. They were taken to investigation centers in the city.

In previous statements, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the head of the Supreme Islamic Authority in Jerusalem, called on Palestinians to frequent the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

