Without verification, any signature for JCPOA return invalid: Iran’s UN envoy

IRNA held an exclusive interview with Takht-Ravanchi on the 2015 nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underlined, “We have already spoken about the Islamic Republic’s policy on the JCPOA. Today, I only wish to say that we have heard many good words and promises, but in practice, they have not been honored. On the contrary, they have acted against those promises. There is no use in talking. There is no use in giving promises. This time, only actions matter. If we see action on the part of the other side, we will take action too.”

The following are the comments Thakht-Ravanchi made during his interview with IRNA:

Iran enjoys strong rationale on JCPOA

The Islamic Republic has continuously had a strong reasoning on its nuclear policy, which has been based on justifiable principles. Iran accepted to abide by a number of commitments under the JCPOA in exchange for lifting of illegal and cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation. Tehran sent reports to the coordinator of the deal, complaining the way that the Obama administration was delaying the implementation of their obligations; and then, Iran also protested the Trump administration’s illegal withdrawal from the international accord, but the other signatories did not comply with their obligations.

All sanctions should be lifted

Iran accepted to restrict some of its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, Europeans and the US, but the other signatories to the deal did not keep their side of the bargain. The Islamic Republic waited for the signatories nearly one year, and then it started gradually scaling back some of its nuclear commitments. In fact, the US imposed three sorts of bans on Iran. If the sanctions are not lifted, Washington’s return to the JCPOA seems meaningless.

Singing without verification means nothing

Verification of the US pledges is one of the most important issues that Iran wants. When the Islamic Republic complies with its commitments, representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervises Iran’s undertakings; so, the Iranian background in clear-cut, but when it comes to the lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions, the Islamic country should have the opportunity to verify the process. For example, when the Americans claim, they have lifted sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical or oil industries and export, the Iranians should be able to confirm it. Iranian banks should be provided the opportunity to conduct transactions and third countries should not be concerned about repercussions of having banking and trade ties with Iran.

Iran wants compensation for JCPOA breach

The Islamic Republic expects that the US should compensate for withdrawing from the JCPOA and re-imposing illegal sanctions on Iran; although, it is not a precondition for the US, when it comes to keeping their side of the bargain. The Americans claim that the export of medicines to Iran is not banned, while the Iranians could not purchase different kind of medical equipment and medicines even at the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran could not rely on lifting of sanctions

As Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the issue of nullifying sanctions is preferred, because the Islamic Republic should reach to the point that it could defuse the negative impacts of the bans inside the country. Iran tries to secure its economy from any foreign pressure, despite the fact that it wants to continue cooperating with other nations. Unity among the Iranian people is a key issue, which helps the country in dealing with foreign policy developments.