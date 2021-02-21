Quran institutes in Iraq to hold virtual meeting

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A national gathering of officials of Quran institutes in Iraq will be held online later today.

The Quran center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf will organize the meeting, according to the website of the Astan.

A delegation from the center visited Baghdad recently to submit invitations to Quranic institutes for taking part in the gathering, Hassan al-Ameri, an official with the Astan said.

He added that the invitations were given to the Quran Center of Kadhimiya, and Shia and Sunni Waqf Departments, among others. The gathering will be held ahead of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and on the 9th anniversary of the establishment of the Astan’s Quran center.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.The number of Quran institutes in the country has also risen significantly.