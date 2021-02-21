Date :Sunday, February 21st, 2021 | Time : 20:31 |ID: 199843 | Print

Germany: A mosque, synagogue, and church under one roof in Berlin

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-On the site of a church torn down by East Germany’s communist rulers, a new place of worship is set to rise that will incorporate a church, a mosque and a synagogue linked to a central meeting space.

The foundation stone of the House of One in Berlin will be laid at a ceremony on 27 May, marking the end of 10 years of planning and the beginning of an estimated four years of construction, and symbolising a new venture in interfaith cooperation and dialogue. The €47m building, designed by Berlin architects Kuehn Malvezzi,  has already been dubbed  “churmosquagogue”. People of other faiths and denominations, and those of no faith, will be invited to events and discussions in the large hall.

“The idea is pretty simple,” said Roland Stolte, a Christian theologian who helped start the project. “We wanted to build a house of prayer and learning, where these three religions could co-exist while each retaining their own identity.”

The House of One will be built on the site of St Peter’s church in Petriplatz, which was damaged during the second world war and demolished in 1964 by the GDR authorities.

You might also like
Indonesia condemns provocative actions against Muslims
NY mosque hosts seder for Jews, Muslims
Muslim schoolgirl's heartfelt account of everyday life as she admits to feeling 'scared' in wake of terror…
Vienna Islamic Center to celebrate Imam Ali (AS) birthday
Quebec City Muslims alarmed by increasingly public displays of racism one year after mosque shooting
Salafis persecute Christians in Egypt
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *