Mosques in Riyadh temporarily closed

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Seven mosques in Riyadh were temporarily closed after 11 worshippers tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported.

The latest shutdowns bring to 105 the total number of mosques closed in the kingdom over the last 13 days, Okaz newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Ninety-two out of the total 105 mosques have reopened after sterilizing and making them ready again to receive the worshippers amid strict safety standards, it added.The ministry has recently intensified its inspection of mosques across the kingdom to ensure compliance with precautions against the novel coronavirus amid reintroduced restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.The ministry has repeatedly reminded worshippers of the importance of abiding by anti-virus precautions while in mosques including the wearing of face masks, using the personal prayer rugs and observing distancing among themselves.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz has recently warned that mosques can be closed again amid concerns over an increase in the novel coronavirus cases.Last May, Saudi authorities reopened mosques after a closure of two months to contain the spread of COVID-19.