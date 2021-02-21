Iran will negotiate if US lifts all sanctions, Zarif says

Zarif made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iranian news channel Press TV on Sunday.

When all the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meet their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran will come back to the negotiating table, the foreign minister said.

Referring to US non-compliance to the deal and breach of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Zarif said that Iran has not violated the deal and has rather taken some “remedial measures” envisaged by the provisions of Art. 36 of the accord as a countermeasure against the US non-compliance.

He said that the Americans have to “open their eyes, make a sober assessment of the past, not only with Trump, and realize that with this country only “respect” works.”

“The US is addicted to sanctions, bullying, and pressure. But it doesn’t work for a country with millennia of history. We have had a global Empire that lasted much further than the United States’ history,” Zarif said.