Iraqi Interior Minister arrives in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Interior Minister has traveled to the Saudi capital at the head of a high-level delegation consisting of a number of commanders of the ministry.

The information office of Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi issued a brief statement this evening (Sunday) announcing that he had arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for an official visit.

Al-Ghanmi’s office said in a statement that a high-level delegation consisting of a number of Iraqi Interior Ministry commanders would accompany him on his trip to Saudi Arabia, but that there was no information on the purpose of the visit.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English