Iraqi Interior Minister arrives in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Interior Minister has traveled to the Saudi capital at the head of a high-level delegation consisting of a number of commanders of the ministry.

The information office of Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi issued a brief statement this evening (Sunday) announcing that he had arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for an official visit.

Al-Ghanmi’s office said in a statement that a high-level delegation consisting of a number of Iraqi Interior Ministry commanders would accompany him on his trip to Saudi Arabia, but that there was no information on the purpose of the visit.

