Strange and interesting scenes of snow and rain in deserts of Saudi Arabia+ Videos

SHAFAQNA- Cyberspace activists in Saudi Arabia have released some bizarre scenes of snow and rain in the northern deserts of the country.

Videos released by Saudi users show snowfall in the Tabūk Desert in northern Saudi Arabia.

In these videos, the deserts of northern Saudi Arabia, which are covered with white snow, could also be seen.

In one of the published videos, a strange and rare scene is seen that shows the heavy rain in a strange way in the northern regions of this country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English