What is the criterion for prosperity and adversity according to Imam Jawad (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the ninth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Taqi Al-Jawad (AS) who said: The servant of God does not find the truth of belief unless he/she prioritizes religion and Divine Decrees to desires of the soul. And no one is destroyed or inflicted with adversity unless he/she prioritizes desires of the soul to Divine Decrees [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol 75, Page 80.

