Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine on his birthday eve+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) is preparing for his birth anniversary.
On the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S), the shrine of that Imam in Najaf Ashraf is ready to hold this ceremony.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
