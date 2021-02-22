Date :Monday, February 22nd, 2021 | Time : 12:40 |ID: 199945 | Print

Iraqi FM stresses need to activate joint mechanisms with GCC

SHAFAQNAThe Iraqi Foreign Minister today (Monday) stressed the need to activate joint action mechanisms with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Referring to this issue, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said: “The Foreign Minister met with Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and discussed with him issues related to joint Arab action.”

Sahaf added: Fouad Hussein in this meeting stressed the need to activate joint action mechanisms with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in order to deepen relations and in a way that expresses common interests.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

