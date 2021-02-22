Iraq’s Sunni Waqf Court closes mosques in the country

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Sunni Waqf Court has closed all mosques and prayer halls in Baghdad and other provinces due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The statement from the Sunni Waqf Court reads: “Until further notice, all mosques, prayer halls and places for religious events in Baghdad and all provinces will be closed, and it will suffice to say only the call to prayer.”

The statement added: Friday prayers will be held only in the presence of religious cadres inside the mosque.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English