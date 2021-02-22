Date :Monday, February 22nd, 2021 | Time : 13:44 |ID: 199950 | Print

Iraq’s Sunni Waqf Court closes mosques in the country

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Sunni Waqf Court has closed all mosques and prayer halls in Baghdad and other provinces due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The statement from the Sunni Waqf Court reads: “Until further notice, all mosques, prayer halls and places for religious events in Baghdad and all provinces will be closed, and it will suffice to say only the call to prayer.”

The statement added: Friday prayers will be held only in the presence of religious cadres inside the mosque.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
President of Parliament of Lebanon making pilgrimage to Imam Hussain Shrine (Photos)
Photos: Telephone consultation of Indian Muslim doctors for Corona patients
Zarif: Coronavirus outbreak in Iran showed reality of US sanctions to world
"We should present Islam to young people in a way that is close to their interests”/interview with…
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraqi young generation will shape their bright future
US: Salt Lake City Mosque vandalized as Ramadan starts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *