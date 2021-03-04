Photos | Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)

Date :Thursday, March 4th, 2021 | Time : 13:31 |ID: 199951 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Followings are some eye-catching photos of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (SA), in Qom, Iran which have been taken in recent times.

 

Persian version

