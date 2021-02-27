https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/799bad5a3b514f096e69bbc4a7896cd9_111.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-27 19:47:582021-02-27 20:07:29Photo: Disinfecting different parts of Imam Hassan Askari's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photo: Disinfecting different parts of Imam Hassan Askari’s (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- Different parts of Askariyya Shrine in the city of Samarra, Iraq, are continuously disinfected to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. This site is the location of the Shrines of Imam Hadi (A.S) and Imam Hassan Al-Askari (A.S), the tenth and eleventh Shia Imams (AS).
Read more from Shafaqna:
Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Askari’s (A.S) shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)
Photos: Mourning ceremony for Hazrat Fatimah (SA) martyrdom held in Samarra
Photos | Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra, Iraq
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!