Date :Saturday, February 27th, 2021

Photo: Disinfecting different parts of Imam Hassan Askari’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Different parts of Askariyya Shrine in the city of Samarra, Iraq, are continuously disinfected to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. This site is the location of the Shrines of Imam Hadi (A.S) and Imam Hassan Al-Askari (A.S), the tenth and eleventh Shia Imams (AS).

