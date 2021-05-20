Photos: Iran Carpet Museum

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Carpet Museum, designed by Professor Abdol-Aziz Mirza Farmanfarmaian, was inaugurated on February 13th, 1987 in Tehran, Iran with the aim of researching the background, education and historical quality of carpet art and industry, and in particular Iranian carpets. In this museum, very exquisite carpets from all over Iran from the ninth century AH to the contemporary period are exhibited.

This museum, as the “first carpet museum in the country”, was closed for an indefinite period of time in November 2015 due to repairs, and was reopened on Wednesday February 17th 2021, for a limited number of tourists and news photographers. The museum building has an area of ​​3400 square meters and its exterior architecture resembles carpet looms.

