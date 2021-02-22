AQR chief custodian’s message of condole over demise of Indonesia’s head of Ahl al-Bayt community

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Hoj. Ahmad Marvi, Astan Quds Razavi’s chief custodian, has offered condolences in a message over the demise of Dr. Jalaluddin Rakhmat, Indonesia’s head of Ahl al-Bayt community.

The text of Hoj. Marvi’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return

I would like to offer my condolences to all people, scholars, and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) over passing away of the noble intellectual, Professor Jalaluddin Rakhmat, the head of Ahl al-Bayt community of Indonesia, former member of parliament, and founder of Martyr Motahhari Educational Complex. Late Dr. Rakhmat was among the pioneers of Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) school of thought in Southeast Asia. Thanks to his perfect faith, eloquent pen, and influential expression, he played a very significant role in publicizing and promoting rich culture and teachings of Islam and thoughts of Imam Khomeini (RA) as well as viewpoints of Ayatollah Khamenei in different countries.

From the vicinity of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, I wish Heaven and companionship with friends of God for him and enduring patience as well as great rewards for his family, in particular his intellectual son Dr. Meftah Rakhmat.

AQR Chief Custodian

Ahmad Marvi