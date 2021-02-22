A special prayer area launched at Masjid al-Haram for people with special needs

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A special prayer area has been launched at Masjid al-Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for people with special needs.

The designated prayer areas are for people with hearing impairments and the visually challenged, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said in a statement, Gate Ahram website reported.

It said trained staff are available in those areas to help the pilgrims with special needs.They include sign language translators to interpret the sermons, Fatwas and lessons, it added.

In these designated areas, Quran recitation and Tafseer (interpretation) is taught and pilgrims’ questions on religious matters are answered, it further said.The statement also noted that after each prayer, the areas are disinfected and sterilized to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.