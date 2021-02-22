Date :Monday, February 22nd, 2021 | Time : 15:35 |ID: 200084 | Print

‘Sponsorship of Quran Teachers’ initiative launched in Dubai

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A new initiative launched in Dubai will sponsor and support Holy Quran teachers around the world.

Called ‘sponsorship of Quran teachers’, the initiative launched by Dubai-based Dar Al Ber Society will cover several countries on four continents: Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the society’s board of directors, said the campaign would see donations collected to support the teachers in countries like Mexico, Indonesia, Ukraine, Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria, among others, khaleejtimes.com reported.

Abdul Aziz Al Kamali, Director of Research and Education Department, said the society aims to spread the tolerant values of the Holy Quran.

