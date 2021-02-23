Palestinian coronavirus vaccine plan faces large funding shortfall, World Bank says

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinians’ coronavirus vaccination drive faces a $30m-funding shortfall, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.

Israel should consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said.“In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” it said.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20 percent of Palestinians through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60 percent coverage. Cost estimates suggest that “a total of about $55 million would be needed to cover 60 percent of the population, of which there is an existing gap of $30 million,” the World Bank said, calling for additional donor help, AlJazeera reported.