Iraqi & Saudi FMs discuss bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- During his official visit to Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Foreign Minister met with his Saudi counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met today (Monday) in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, to discuss bilateral relations, ways to support it and regional developments.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah hosted Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit this morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and in addition to reviewing regional and international developments of mutual interest, followed the results of the meetings of the Coordination Council between the two countries.

The visit comes as Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi arrived in Riyadh last night (Sunday) on an unannounced visit at the head of a high-level delegation.

The Iraqi and Saudi foreign ministers had met earlier on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers in Cairo to discuss common issues within the bloc.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English