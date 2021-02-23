Date :Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 | Time : 10:10 |ID: 200206 | Print

How can the human being achieve Divine Dignity?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever wants to become self-sufficient without having any wealth or be dignified without having any relatives or helpers, and attain solidity without having high official positions or monopolizing any position; the way is to move himself/herself out of the indignity of sins and join the dignity of obeying God [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 77, Page 161.

