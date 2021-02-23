How can the human being achieve Divine Dignity?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever wants to become self-sufficient without having any wealth or be dignified without having any relatives or helpers, and attain solidity without having high official positions or monopolizing any position; the way is to move himself/herself out of the indignity of sins and join the dignity of obeying God [1].

