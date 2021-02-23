https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/dignity.png 194 259 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-23 10:10:522021-02-23 10:10:52How can the human being achieve Divine Dignity?
How can the human being achieve Divine Dignity?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever wants to become self-sufficient without having any wealth or be dignified without having any relatives or helpers, and attain solidity without having high official positions or monopolizing any position; the way is to move himself/herself out of the indignity of sins and join the dignity of obeying God [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 77, Page 161.
