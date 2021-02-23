Najaf’s Governor announces readiness to welcome Pope

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Najaf announced today (Tuesday) that he is ready to welcome the Pope, who is expected to travel to Iraq in early March.

Najaf’s Governor Luay Al-Yasiri said the government has set up an executive group to manage special arrangements to welcome the Pope to Najaf and meet with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. While noting that the governor’s office has received the work schedule and timetable of the Pope’s visit from the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, and the commission will review preparations in all areas of security, services and logistics, he said: “This commission consists of several government departments and security agencies in Najaf Ashraf and is headed by Astan Quds Alawi.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English