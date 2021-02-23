Online Quran competition planned in Iraq

He added that the Quran competition will be held for one week and the participants should answer a Quranic question every day. The link of the answer will be available on the website. The center has organized a Quranic week on the auspicious occasion and will celebrate the 9th anniversary of the center’s establishment as well.

The programs of the week include the opening of the new building of the center in Najaf, the online Quran competition and Quran recitation sessions on the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS). An online meeting of Quranic institutes of Iraq and the international academic webinar titled “Leader of the Orators and the Speaking Quran; Imam Ali (AS)” featuring the key role of the Imam (AS) in development of the Quranic sciences and interpretation of the Quran are the other programs of the week, slated for February 21 to 25.