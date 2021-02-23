Kuwait to close land, sea border crossings

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait will close its land and sea border crossings from Wednesday until further notice as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Citizens and domestic workers accompanying them are, however, allowed to return through land and sea ports, as are citizens’ first-degree relatives, the cabinet said in its meeting on Monday. The closure will not affect shipping operations and excludes some domestic workers and people employed in the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait neutral zone.

The Gulf nation barred the entry of non-citizens on Saturday. The Cabinet also banned dine-in service in restaurants and cafés as part of its latest attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as the tiny oil-rich state reported an upward trend in the number of daily infections over the past few weeks, AlJazeera reported.