Zarif: Accord with IAEA shows Iran’s “good faith”

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter message that the agreements between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) show Tehran’s good faith and “all remedial measures are reversible”.

“Obliged by law, we halted voluntary implementation of Addl Protocol,” Zarif tweeted. He wrote: “Fully compatible with JCPOA [paragraph] 36 since [the US President] has yet to cease US violation [and] E3 continue to fail to meet obligations.” Saying that the understandings with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi show “our good faith”, he added: “All remedial measures reversible.”

