Zarif: Accord with IAEA shows Iran’s “good faith”

“Obliged by law, we halted voluntary implementation of Addl Protocol,” Zarif tweeted. He wrote: “Fully compatible with JCPOA [paragraph] 36 since [the US President] has yet to cease US violation [and] E3 continue to fail to meet obligations.” Saying that the understandings with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi show “our good faith”, he added: “All remedial measures reversible.”