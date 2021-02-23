Nowruz, cultural capacity indicating global affinities

Nowruz is rooted in the ancient Iranian culture and there has been a landmark capacity to communicate with the international community based on Nowruz for many years. Rabbani described India as one of the most important and effective areas in Iranian cultural character and civilization, saying Indians respect people of Iran. Iranian diplomat called for taking advantage of cultural affinities for creating close relations between countries.

Thanks to its short distance and the interests between people, India can be a tourist destination for Iranians He called for closer consular cooperation especially on issuing visa. Meanwhile, Iranian Cultural Attaché to Azerbaijan Ghorban Ali Pour Marjan said Nowruz can be effective in culture and diplomacy.

He referred to Persian language and Nowruz as two important items for promoting diplomacy.Spring Equinox falls on March 19-21 Nowruz in Persian language marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.