Date :Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 | Time : 17:34 |ID: 200304 | Print

China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs is genocide: Canada’s parliament

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China’s treatment of the Muslim Uighurs is genocide.

Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it. Trudeau’s Conservative rivals have been pressuring him to get tougher on China.

The motion was also amended just before the vote to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment continues, Reuters reported.

You might also like
UN slams continued discrimination against Myanmar’s Muslims
The Xi’an Mosque
Quebec's City Mosque to Become Safer After Renovation
Loujain al-Hathloul, Saudi Arabia, human rights UN experts urges Saudi authorities to free Saudi woman activist
U.S. withdrawal from intel. treaties, opportunity for China, Iran: Prof. Backer
China’s President emphasizes Palestinian right to statehood
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *