China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs is genocide: Canada’s parliament

SHAFAQNA-Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China’s treatment of the Muslim Uighurs is genocide.

Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it. Trudeau’s Conservative rivals have been pressuring him to get tougher on China.

The motion was also amended just before the vote to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment continues, Reuters reported.