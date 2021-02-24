Fuad Hussein meets with Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- During his official visit to Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Foreign Minister met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and discussed the importance of combating extremism.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein traveled to Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, to meet with Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed the dangers of extremism and takfir and the importance of a realistic confrontation with its ideology, through programs and steps that reflect the cooperation of the member countries of the organization.

In this regard, Fuad Hussein said: “Iraq continues its efforts to fight terrorism and terrorist groups, and to pursue a balanced foreign policy that realizes the interests of Iraq.”

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also stressed the support of all countries around Iraq for the government and people of Iraq in the fight against terrorism and the use of various tools to support it through the branches of the General Secretariat of the Organization and in various fields.

He stressed that the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq is an important fact. Respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their affairs is as important as the approach of the Iraqi government.

“We are happy with the close relationship between the governments of Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which is a positive reflection of the interests of the two brotherly nations,” he added.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also invited the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to visit Iraq and discuss cooperation relations at all levels within the organization.

Fuad Hussein arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, meeting with his Saudi counterpart to discuss bilateral relations, ways to support it and regional developments.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English