Shia Graph, Imam Ali

Greeting card: Congratulations on the Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Congratulations on the Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S). Shafaqna greeting card is free for republishing and using on social networks to congratulate the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S). This greeting card contains the QR Code for accessing articles related to Imam Ali (A.S) in Shafaqna English.

Let’s know more about Ali ibn Abi Talib, by reviewing Shafaqna’s articles. Click here:

https://en.shafaqna.com/category/etrat-the-fourteen-infallibles/imam-ali/

