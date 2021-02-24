What is the ruling on the inheritance in a revocable divorce? The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani’s Fatwa regarding the issue of inheritance in a revocable divorce is explained below.

The Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: If according to the divorce decrees (Ahkam), revocable divorce is issued for the woman, and in this period she dies, her husband inherits from her. And if the husband dies during woman’s Iddah, the woman inherits from him. But if after revocable Iddah, or after irrevocable divorce, one of them dies, none of them can inherit from each other.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA