How to become strong against enemies?

SHAFAQNA – During the days of the Battle of Siffin the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ the group of Muslims, consider the under clothes as fear of God, and upper clothes as your calmness and coolness. Grit (press) your teeth until your resistance is increased against enemy’s sword strokes. Attack continuously and be ashamed of retreating, because to retreat in the war, is a shame for the next generations and the fire for the Day of Judgment. Be satisfied/happy with martyrdom, and welcome it with ease [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 66.