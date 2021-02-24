Special program on Imam Ali’s (A.S) birth anniversary planned in Berlin

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin plans to hold an online program titled: “Imam Ali (AS) and Social Justice” on the birth anniversary of the first Shia Imam. The program will be organized on the 13th day of the lunar Month of Rajab (February 25) from 7 p.m. local time. Hojjatul-Islam Husseini Qomi and Hojjatul-Islam Seyyed Mahmoud Mousawi will address the program. It will be broadcast live on YouTube and Instagram channels of the center.

The program will include eulogy recitations to be performed by Haj Hassan Baqeri in praise of Imam Ali (AS) his virtues. Imam Ali (AS) was Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) highly revered son-in-law and cousin as well as the first Imam in Shia Islam. The Imam (AS) is respected for his courage, knowledge, belief, honesty, unbending devotion to Islam, deep loyalty to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), equal treatment of all Muslims and generosity in forgiving his defeated enemies. Shia Muslims and others celebrate the auspicious occasion all over the world.