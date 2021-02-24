Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine tightens its preventive measures to limit spread of Coronavirus epidemic

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine tightened its preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, after the increase of affected cases in the recent period. The Medical Affairs Division has taken a number of measures that would contribute to achieving this purpose, in a manner that preserves the health of both visitors and staffs, and the most important of which is the reactivation of the preventive measures follow-up committee that was formed since the first outbreak of the pandemic.

The official of the Medical Affairs Division at the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, Dr. Osama Abdel-Hassan, stated to Al-Kafeel Network: “We have worked, under the direction of the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, to form a committee in which a number of its departments and divisions participated. And after the noticeable increase in the number of new cases recently, we have reactivated this work in accordance with the current health conditions, and according to the directives and recommendations of the governmental crisis cell. ”

He explained: “There are several things that have been initiated and all preventive measures have been taken inside the holy shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (A.S), as well as the creation of a Hayat building for treating the affected staffs of the Holy Shrine, in addition to preparing a specialized team working to treat and aid any suspected case, whether from the visitors or the employees, and transporting them by special vehicles that were designated to rescue such cases as the first stage to the Ummul-Baneen (S.A) medical center, and then to the evacuation centers that receive such cases.”

He indicated: “Our work has started quite some time ago and we continue conducting swabs for the employees and visitors through examination stations in coordination with the Karbala Health Department, in addition to taking other preventive measures such as sterilization according to a schedule set for this purpose, and also give attention to the counseling and awareness aspect.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine has taken many precautionary measures to prevent Corona virus, and has worked to follow the preventive instructions issued by the competent health authorities, whether at the level of the Holy Shrine, the Old City or the governorate in general.

