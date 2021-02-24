Special Quran mobile application launched in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A special Quran mobile application was launched in Palestine ahead of the holy Month of Ramadhan. The app, introduced by paltoday.ps website, can be installed on Android smartphones. It has support for several languages and includes all verses of the Quran along with Tafseer (interpretation).

Users can also listen to recitations of the Quran by different Qaris. The app is very easy to use and can also be very helpful for the visually-impaired. Ramadhan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world. During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset. They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.