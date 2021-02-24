Zarif urges South Korea to provide Iran with access to blocked money

Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Chung Eui-yong said that the phone call is taking place just three weeks after he took office as foreign minister, which shows how important relations with Iran are for South Korea. Chung added that he is determined to try to the best of his ability to solve the problem of Iranian money blocked by Korean banks. Referring to the South Korean ship seized in the Persian Gulf by Iran and thanking Iran for having freed its crew members, he hoped that the ship would soon go back to its country.

Zarif commented that the issue is a technical one and is being dealt with by judicial officials, adding that Iran has not spared any efforts to provide consular, health and welfare services for the crew. Regarding the recent developments of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran’s interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Korean foreign minister said that Seoul supports the talks between the members of the JCPOA to bring the deal back.