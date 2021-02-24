Sanctions escalate climate change effect: Iran’s UN envoy

The full text of Takht Ravanchi speech is as follows:

The negative impacts of climate change must be addressed in a proper, holistic, coordinated and action-oriented manner based on a multilateral approach. Addressing this global challenge should be considered a collective responsibility, and accordingly, all States must fully fulfill their respective obligations under the relevant international instruments, namely the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In this context, we strongly call for the strict observance of the principle of common but differentiated responsibility of States. Accordingly, while all States shall cooperate in the spirit of global partnership to address the adverse impacts of climate change, developed countries, due to their substantial contributions to climate change and the technologies and financial resources they command, have greater responsibility in addressing such challenges.

Hence, the developed countries must fully implement all their respective obligations under the Convention and the Paris Agreement. They need to take the lead in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and provide adequate, predictable and timely support including finance to developing countries and also facilitate the transfer of climate-friendly technologies to them.

Likewise, while developing countries must also fulfill their respective commitments, of course proportionate with their capabilities and national development circumstances, the international community must assist them with removing all obstacles for the effective implementation of the commitments of developing States.

Unilateral sanctions are among the barriers that seriously undermine the capabilities of a number of developing countries like Iran to positively contribute to addressing climate change challenges.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken unwavering efforts to face the challenges of climate change and has developed plans and programs to move towards a low carbon economy. Nevertheless, the unilateral sanctions, imposed on Iran primarily by the United States, have not only prevented our access to necessary financial resources and technological means but have also adversely affected the effective use of our national capacities to carry out our respective undertakings. Such unlawful and inhumane sanctions must come to an immediate end.

We share the views that climate change is essentially a development issue and there is no direct correlation between climate change and security, and accordingly, the solution to such challenges lies in sustainable development, as its realization can effectively address both climate change challenges and possible security risks exacerbated by climate change.

Likewise, we support the arguments that the above-said issues can be properly addressed through extending economic, financial and technological assistance to the countries concerned, and accordingly must be considered in their own relevant platforms, namely the General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council and the UNFCCC.

Yet, given that the Security Council obviously lacks the requisite expertise or tools to effectively respond to possible climate-related security risks, its engagement in such issues, which, due to their socio-economic nature, do not fall within the mandate of the Council, will also constitute an encroachment on the prerogatives of other principal organs of the Organization. This is in contradiction with the spirit of the Charter, which must therefore be avoided.

Finally, the naked truth is that many of the underlying causes of climate change security risks that the Council intends to address in conflict situations including in Africa are not indigenous but are mostly rooted in the unjustified interventions and irresponsible actions of developed countries. Therefore, the solution is not to place such challenges of socioeconomic nature on the agenda of the Council.

Instead, we must call for the full and effective implementation of relevant commitments by all, particularly developed States, in a genuine and responsible manner, and allow relevant platforms to continue considering and properly addressing issues related to climate change.