Quran memorization competition held in Jordan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places held the preliminary stage of this year’s national Quran memorization competition in the Arab country.

According to factjo.com, Sheikh Ismail Al-Khutaba, deputy of the ministry in Islamic dissemination affairs and head of the Association of Dar-ol-Qurans, said that the competition was held in three levels. A total of 441 Quran memorizers of the country participated in the preliminary stage of the contest, from among them 81 competed in memorization of the entire Quran, 95 in memorization of 20 Juzes (parts) of Quran and 264 ones in memorization of 10 Juzes.He added that the competition was organized with observation of health protocols.

It was supervised by a committee of Quran experts, he said.The ministry holds the Quran memorization and recitation competition for male and female Quran activists at national and international levels every year