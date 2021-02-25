Date :Thursday, February 25th, 2021 | Time : 16:21 |ID: 200413 | Print

Quran memorization competition held in Jordan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places held the preliminary stage of this year’s national Quran memorization competition in the Arab country.

According to factjo.com, Sheikh Ismail Al-Khutaba, deputy of the ministry in Islamic dissemination affairs and head of the Association of Dar-ol-Qurans, said that the competition was held in three levels. A total of 441 Quran memorizers of the country participated in the preliminary stage of the contest, from among them 81 competed in memorization of the entire Quran, 95 in memorization of 20 Juzes (parts) of Quran and 264 ones in memorization of 10 Juzes.He added that the competition was organized with observation of health protocols.

It was supervised by a committee of Quran experts, he said.The ministry holds the Quran memorization and recitation competition for male and female Quran activists at national and international levels every year

You might also like
Several Middle Eastern countries have been hit by Earthquake
Jordanians take to street to protest Israel’s closure of al-Aqsa
Jordan’s King Abdullah stresses Muslims’ eternal right to Jerusalem
Middle East countries are Safe to travel
Jordan to hold parliamentary polls in November
Jordan slams Israel for preventing Dome of the Rock repairs
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *