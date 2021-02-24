Joint Iraqi operation announces development of Pope’s trip security plan

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Joint Operations Command today (Wednesday) announced a plan to secure the Vatican’s visit to Iraq in the fifth of next month.

Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesperson for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, said: “The Joint Operations Command, has begun in cooperation with the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, to develop a plan to secure the Pope’s visit to Iraq.”

Khafaji stated: This plan includes the schedule of visits, traffic and media.

He added: “The Pope’s trip is important for Iraqis and is a reason to spread love, peace and victory over terrorism, and it will convey an important image to the outside world.”

Khafaji said: “The armed commanders and the joint operation have launched a preemptive operation and will carry out other measures before and during the Pope’s visit, and this trip will be successful.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English